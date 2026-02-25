Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dating apps are facilitating LGBTQ+ hate crimes. How can users stay safe?

By Kath Albury, Professor of Media and Communication and Associate Investigator, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making + Society, Swinburne University of Technology
Gay and bisexual people in Australia are being targeted in violent attacks facilitated through dating and social media apps.

A recent investigation by the ABC revealed several hate crimes involving Islamic State sympathisers bashing gay and bisexual boys in Sydney, including some they had met on Wizz, which markets itself as an app for connecting young people, including minors.

This…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
