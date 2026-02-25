Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why India joining the US alliance on AI tech is an opportunity for Australia

By Arup George, Research Manager, UNSW Sydney
The new agreement gives Australia and India a chance to become much needed AI chip material suppliers – and an alternative to China.The Conversation


