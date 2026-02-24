Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: People with Disabilities Targeted in North Darfur

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displaced families from El Fasher at a displacement camp where they sought refuge from fighting between government forces and the Rapid Support Forces, in Tawila, Darfur region, Sudan, October 1, 2025. © 2025 NRC via AP Photo (Nairobi) – The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), one of Sudan’s two main warring parties, targeted, abused, and killed people with disabilities during and after their October 26, 2025, takeover of El Fasher, North Darfur’s capital, Human Rights Watch said today.The Rapid Support Forces singled out people because of their disabilities, accused people…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
