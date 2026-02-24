Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI companies promise to ‘fix’ aged care, but they’re selling a false narrative

By Barbara Barbosa Neves, Senior Horizon Fellow, AI and Ageing, University of Sydney
Alexandra Sanders, Sociology Research Assistant, University of Sydney; Monash University
Geoffrey Mead, Research Fellow, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Sydney
Australia’s Royal Commission into Aged Care found a broken system. Now, technology companies are promising artificial intelligence (AI) will fix everything, from staff shortages to older people’s loneliness.

This is known as agetech, an industry projected to reach a global value of A$170 billion by 2030. But its promised “fixes” obscure what is actually breaking aged care.

In our new study,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
