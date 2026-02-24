Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Extreme weather is transforming the world’s rivers. We need new ways to protect them

By Jonathan Tonkin, Professor of Ecology and Rutherford Discovery Fellow, University of Canterbury
Julian D. Olden, Professor of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences, University of Washington
Julian Merder, Postdoctoral Fellow in Biological Sciences, University of Canterbury
Julia Talbot-Jones, Senior Lecturer | School of Government, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Thibault Datry, Directeur de Recherche, Inrae
Rivers support billions of people but are among the least protected parts of nature. A major review shows what needs to be done as climate change accelerates.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Sudan: People with Disabilities Targeted in North Darfur
~ AI companies promise to ‘fix’ aged care, but they’re selling a false narrative
~ Ukraine wakes to more violence as Russia’s invasion enters fifth year
~ Angola: Reject Bill to Restrict Civil Society
~ Taboo tics like shouting curses and slurs are uncommon in Tourette syndrome − but people who have them suffer harsh social stigma
~ How ‘smart’ rainwater tanks can help keep platypus habitat healthy
~ Ukraine wakes to more violence as Russia's invasion enters fifth year
~ The Supreme Court’s ruling leaves Trumponomics facing major challenges
~ New police powers to ‘move on’ rough sleepers only mask NZ’s deeper homelessness problem
~ Mocking people for their class is discrimination – so why don’t we treat it as such?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter