Extreme weather is transforming the world’s rivers. We need new ways to protect them
By Jonathan Tonkin, Professor of Ecology and Rutherford Discovery Fellow, University of Canterbury
Julian D. Olden, Professor of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences, University of Washington
Julian Merder, Postdoctoral Fellow in Biological Sciences, University of Canterbury
Julia Talbot-Jones, Senior Lecturer | School of Government, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Thibault Datry, Directeur de Recherche, Inrae
Rivers support billions of people but are among the least protected parts of nature. A major review shows what needs to be done as climate change accelerates.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 24, 2026