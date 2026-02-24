Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Reject Bill to Restrict Civil Society

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The National Assembly building in Luanda, Angola, February 13, 2013. © 2013 FrankvandenBergh/Getty Images (Johannesburg) – A bill passed by Angola’s parliament on January 22, 2026, to regulate nongovernmental organizations would significantly expand government control over civil society and undermine fundamental freedoms, Human Rights Watch said today. President João Lourenço should not sign the bill into law but return it to parliament for revisions that ensure compliance with Angola’s international human rights obligations.The draft Law on the Statute…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
