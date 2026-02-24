Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taboo tics like shouting curses and slurs are uncommon in Tourette syndrome − but people who have them suffer harsh social stigma

By Rena Zito, Associate Professor of Sociology, Elon University
Obscene language tics, called coprolalia, don’t reveal what people with Tourette’s think and feel. In fact, tics often compel people to say or do precisely what they most wish to avoid.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Angola: Reject Bill to Restrict Civil Society
~ How ‘smart’ rainwater tanks can help keep platypus habitat healthy
~ Ukraine wakes to more violence as Russia's invasion enters fifth year
~ The Supreme Court’s ruling leaves Trumponomics facing major challenges
~ New police powers to ‘move on’ rough sleepers only mask NZ’s deeper homelessness problem
~ Mocking people for their class is discrimination – so why don’t we treat it as such?
~ Human activity is making the Arctic’s waters louder
~ Why people are turning to AI first for relationship advice — and why they shouldn’t
~ Can the placenta predict schizophrenia risk? Lessons from prenatal cannabis exposure
~ Pauline Hanson’s no ‘good’ Muslims comment shows how normalised Islamophobia has become in Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter