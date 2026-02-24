Tolerance.ca
Human activity is making the Arctic’s waters louder

By Philippe Blondel, Senior Lecturer, Department of Physics, University of Bath
Climate change is having a profound impact on the Arctic. We know that the region is warming significantly faster than the global average, resulting in the melting of sea ice and disrupted habitats.

But climate change is also affecting the Arctic in ways few people may consider. It is making the Arctic Ocean a noisier place. For the region’s wildlife, this increasingly noisy environment is having profound impacts on their lives.

© The Conversation -
