Human Rights Observatory

Why people are turning to AI first for relationship advice — and why they shouldn’t

By Maha Khawaja, PhD Student, Health and Society, McMaster University
The speed and structure of AI relationship advice often consolidates one narrative and trains us for unrealistic expectations, shaping how we interpret conflict and intimacy.The Conversation


© The Conversation
