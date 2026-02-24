Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Brontë’s Heathcliff wasn’t white. Jacob Elordi is. Is that a problem?

By Ellie Crookes, Lecturer in English Literatures, University of Wollongong
The race of Heathcliff, the brooding antihero of Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel Wuthering Heights, is a much-discussed element of the classic tale.

Brontë variously describes him as “a little lascar, or an American or Spanish castaway”; “that gipsy brat,” not “a regular black,” the offspring of the “Emperor of China,” and the son to an “Indian queen”.

But in her recent film adaptation, director Emerald Fennell has cast white Australian actor Jacob Elordi in the role. What does this mean for our understanding of the story?

Is Heathcliff white?


Scholars,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
