Climate change is drying out the ‘forgotten rivers’ that keep the Murray-Darling alive. We need a new plan
By Avril Horne, Research fellow, Department of Infrastructure Engineering, The University of Melbourne
Nick Bond, Professor of Freshwater Ecology and Director of the Centre for Freshwater Ecosystems, La Trobe University
Robert Morden, Researcher, hydrology and ecology, The University of Melbourne
If you stand beside Seven Creeks in Victoria or Spring Creek in Queensland, they might seem small and unremarkable. But these creeks flow into the mighty Goulburn and Condamine Rivers, and punch far above their weight.
Small headwater creeks, at the beginning of a river network, act as the first source of water for bigger rivers. Headwaters deliver the first cool winter flows and the large seasonal pulses of water that trigger fish migration, setting the river’s rhythm. But they’re also the first to suffer from drought, heatwaves and water captured by thousands of small farm dams.
- Tuesday, February 24, 2026