Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change is drying out the ‘forgotten rivers’ that keep the Murray-Darling alive. We need a new plan

By Avril Horne, Research fellow, Department of Infrastructure Engineering, The University of Melbourne
Nick Bond, Professor of Freshwater Ecology and Director of the Centre for Freshwater Ecosystems, La Trobe University
Robert Morden, Researcher, hydrology and ecology, The University of Melbourne
If you stand beside Seven Creeks in Victoria or Spring Creek in Queensland, they might seem small and unremarkable. But these creeks flow into the mighty Goulburn and Condamine Rivers, and punch far above their weight.

Small headwater creeks, at the beginning of a river network, act as the first source of water for bigger rivers. Headwaters deliver the first cool winter flows and the large seasonal pulses of water that trigger fish migration, setting the river’s rhythm. But they’re also the first to suffer from drought, heatwaves and water captured by thousands of small farm dams.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine wakes to more violence as Russia's invasion enters fifth year
~ The Supreme Court’s ruling leaves Trumponomics facing major challenges
~ New police powers to ‘move on’ rough sleepers only mask NZ’s deeper homelessness problem
~ Mocking people for their class is discrimination – so why don’t we treat it as such?
~ Human activity is making the Arctic’s waters louder
~ Why people are turning to AI first for relationship advice — and why they shouldn’t
~ Can the placenta predict schizophrenia risk? Lessons from prenatal cannabis exposure
~ Pauline Hanson’s no ‘good’ Muslims comment shows how normalised Islamophobia has become in Australia
~ Brontë’s Heathcliff wasn’t white. Jacob Elordi is. Is that a problem?
~ Ivermectin was touted as a cure for COVID, now it’s being tested for cancer. But what can it actually treat?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter