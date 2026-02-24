Supreme Court’s Michigan pipeline case is about Native rights and fossil fuels, not just technical legal procedure
By Mike Shriberg, Professor of Practice & Engagement, School for Environment & Sustainability; Director of the University of Michigan Water Center, University of Michigan
The issue in front of the US Supreme Court is seemingly mundane, about federal or state jurisdiction. But it is actually much bigger, encompassing some key questions of the 21st century.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 24, 2026