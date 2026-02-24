Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Animals’ perception of time is linked to the pace of their life – new study

By Kevin Healy, Lecturer in Macroecology, University of Galway
As you read this, the screen is probably flashing over 240 times per second, yet, as a human, you won’t notice this flickering light.

However, to a fruit fly hovering above your head, the screen would represent a strobe light fit for an Ibiza rave. This is because the way different species sample time, and the rates at which they can perceive it, varies greatly across the animal kingdom.

To us, a fast moving ball might seem like a blur but to dragonflies, pigeons and even bigclaw snapping shrimp it can be seen in great detail. But for species like snails or certain deep…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
