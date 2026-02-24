Africa’s militaries have always relied on imported weapons: why a shift to homegrown defence is now under way
By Nate Allen, Associate Professor of Security Studies, National Defense University
Joel Amegboh, Assistant Professor of Security Studies, National Defense University
Across Africa, governments are finding ways to reduce dependence on foreign arms suppliers and building capabilities they can control, maintain and adapt.
- Tuesday, February 24, 2026