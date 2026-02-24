Ukraine war: after four surprising years, where does it go next? Experts give their view
By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Mark Webber, Professor of International Politics, University of Birmingham
Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin
Tetyana Malyarenko, Professor of International Security, Jean Monnet Professor of European Security, National University Odesa Law Academy
Four years ago, on February 24 2022, Russian president Vladimir Putin announced that his forces had begun a full-scale invasion of Ukraine – the reasons for which we have explored here. Within minutes, explosions were heard in major Ukrainian cities as Russian troops flooded across the border.
Russian forces made swift gains, capturing key areas near the capital of Kyiv. But the offensive soon stalled and, by December,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 24, 2026