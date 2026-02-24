Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Skin lightening creams sold illegally on British high streets – the hidden dangers

By Sara Brown, Grant Chair of Dermatology, Wellcome Trust Senior Research Fellow, University of Edinburgh
Illegal skin-lightening creams containing mercury and steroids are appearing on British high streets. Here’s what’s in them and why they’re dangerous.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
