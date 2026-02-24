Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel: Aid Groups Barred From Gaza, West Bank

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Trucks carrying humanitarian aid wait in Egypt at the Rafah crossing to enter Gaza on January 27, 2026. © 2026 Ali Moustafa/Getty images (New York) – Israeli authorities plan to bar 37 international nongovernmental organizations from operating in Gaza and the West Bank on March 1, 2026 for refusing to provide the government with lists of their staff and their biodata as part of new registration requirements, Human Rights Watch said today. The organizations say that these requirements violate the humanitarian principles of neutrality and independence.International…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Body Finds 'Hallmarks of Genocide' in Darfur
~ Will the latest reforms to England’s schools and special educational needs support deliver? Experts react
~ Agroecology: rethinking global policy efficiency and funding priorities to overcome the blind spot in climate action
~ Hibernating bears reveal clues to fighting muscle loss – new study
~ Lines from the frontline: the poet soldiers defending Ukraine
~ Scorpions can pose a deadly threat to children – we’re identifying the global hotspots
~ Rain is coming to Antarctica – here’s what will change
~ Why standing in solidarity with immigrants is an act of accompaniment in Catholic philosophy
~ Baptists have helped shape debate about religious freedom for over 400 years – up to today’s 10 Commandments laws
~ Florida’s proposed cuts to AIDS drug program threaten patient care and public health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter