Human Rights Observatory

Will the latest reforms to England’s schools and special educational needs support deliver? Experts react

By Cate Carroll, Professor of Education and Pedagogy and Executive Dean of Faculty of Education and Social Sciences, Liverpool Hope University
Jonathan Glazzard, Rosalind Hollis Professor of Education for Social Justice, University of Hull
Paty Paliokosta, Associate Professor of Special and Inclusive Education, Kingston University
Stephen Gorard, Professor of Education and Public Policy, Durham University
The government has published its proposals for education reform in England, which have been delayed since autumn 2025 and include significant changes to how the special educational needs and disabilities (Send) system operates. Further measures are aimed at improving teacher recruitment, student achievement and belonging at school. Our panel of education experts are scrutinising the plans, which have been anxiously anticipated by many teachers and parents.

A fundamental shift in SEND support


Paty Paliokosta, Associate Professor of Special and Inclusive Education,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
