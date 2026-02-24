Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hibernating bears reveal clues to fighting muscle loss – new study

By John Noone, Assistant Professor & Course Director BSc Sport and Exercise Sciences, University of Limerick
While humans lose muscle within weeks of inactivity, brown bears preserve muscle during hibernation, offering clues for maintaining our muscle health.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Body Finds 'Hallmarks of Genocide' in Darfur
~ Israel: Aid Groups Barred From Gaza, West Bank
~ Will the latest reforms to England’s schools and special educational needs support deliver? Experts react
~ Agroecology: rethinking global policy efficiency and funding priorities to overcome the blind spot in climate action
~ Lines from the frontline: the poet soldiers defending Ukraine
~ Scorpions can pose a deadly threat to children – we’re identifying the global hotspots
~ Rain is coming to Antarctica – here’s what will change
~ Why standing in solidarity with immigrants is an act of accompaniment in Catholic philosophy
~ Baptists have helped shape debate about religious freedom for over 400 years – up to today’s 10 Commandments laws
~ Florida’s proposed cuts to AIDS drug program threaten patient care and public health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter