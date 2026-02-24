Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Baptists have helped shape debate about religious freedom for over 400 years – up to today’s 10 Commandments laws

By Christopher Schelin, Assistant Professor of Practical and Political Theologies, Starr King School for the Ministry
Louisiana can proceed with a law requiring public schools to display the Ten Commandments, according to a federal court decision on Feb. 20, 2026. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals voted that it is too early to determine whether the requirement violates the First Amendment of the Constitution, which protects religious liberty and prohibits the government…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
