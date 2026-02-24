Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Body Finds “Hallmarks of Genocide” in Darfur

By Human Rights Watch
The United Nations Independent International Fact-Finding Mission (FFM) for the Sudan has released a damning report on atrocities by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during their takeover of El Fasher, North Darfur, in late October 2025.It concludes that the RSF, which is fighting Sudan’s military for control of the country, committed war crimes and crimes against humanity and that its “conduct, and inferred intent, present indications pointing to genocide.” The report warns that without decisive measures to advance accountability and protection of civilians, “the risk of further genocidal…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
