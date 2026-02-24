South Africa’s carbon tax should stay: climate scientists explain why
By Britta Rennkamp, Senior Researcher at the African Climate and Development Initiative, University of Cape Town
Andrew Marquard, Senior Researcher on energy and climate change, University of Cape Town
Gina Ziervogel, Director of African Climate and Development Initiative, Professor in Environmental and Geographical Science, University of Cape Town
Harald Winkler, Professor of Climate Change Mitigation and Inequality, University of Cape Town
Mark New, Research Chair, African Climate and Development Initiative, University of Cape Town
Melanie Murcott, Adjunct Associate Professor, University of Cape Town, University of Cape Town
Ralph Hamann, Professor, University of Cape Town
Wikus Kruger, Researcher in Renewable Energy, University of Cape Town
Polluting companies in South Africa have had to pay a tax on their carbon emissions since 2019. This gives them a good incentive to reduce emissions.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, February 24, 2026