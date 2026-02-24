Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa’s carbon tax should stay: climate scientists explain why

By Britta Rennkamp, Senior Researcher at the African Climate and Development Initiative, University of Cape Town
Andrew Marquard, Senior Researcher on energy and climate change, University of Cape Town
Gina Ziervogel, Director of African Climate and Development Initiative, Professor in Environmental and Geographical Science, University of Cape Town
Harald Winkler, Professor of Climate Change Mitigation and Inequality, University of Cape Town
Mark New, Research Chair, African Climate and Development Initiative, University of Cape Town
Melanie Murcott, Adjunct Associate Professor, University of Cape Town, University of Cape Town
Ralph Hamann, Professor, University of Cape Town
Wikus Kruger, Researcher in Renewable Energy, University of Cape Town
Polluting companies in South Africa have had to pay a tax on their carbon emissions since 2019. This gives them a good incentive to reduce emissions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Science knows of 21,000 bee species. There are likely thousands more
~ What body odour says about you
~ South Africa: Whistleblowers Under Attack
~ Punch the monkey isn’t the first lonely zoo animal to capture our hearts – or raise troubling questions
~ High-speed rail from Sydney to Newcastle is a step closer. But what about Sydney to Melbourne?
~ How Tourette’s causes involuntary outbursts – and what people with the condition want you to know
~ Brazil: Marielle Franco and Mãe Bernadette murder trials will test state’s resolve to deliver justice for human rights defenders
~ Russia’s War on Ukraine Four Years On
~ Iran: Tsunami of Arbitrary Arrests, Enforced Disappearances
~ FIFA Needs to Call Full Time on Discrimination
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter