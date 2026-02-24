What body odour says about you
By Katie Edwards, Commissioning Editor, Health + Medicine and Host of Strange Health podcast, The Conversation
Dan Baumgardt, Senior Lecturer, School of Psychology and Neuroscience, University of Bristol
Body odour has a reputation problem. It is often treated as a hygiene failure or a social offence. In reality, it is biology at work, plus a big helping of culture.
Most body odour is not produced by sweat itself. Sweat is largely odourless. Smell develops when bacteria (and sometimes fungi) on the skin break down compounds in sweat and skin oils, producing pungent byproducts. That is why odour is often strongest in warm,…
