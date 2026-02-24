Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa: Whistleblowers Under Attack

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters attend the International Anti-Corruption Day Commemoration in Durban, South Africa, December 8, 2024. © 2024 Eliah July/Gallo Images via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – South African authorities have failed to protect whistleblowers, who expose corruption and criminal activities in government and state-owned enterprises, from attacks and killings, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities need to conduct effective, prompt, and impartial investigations to hold those responsible to account and to ensure justice for the victims and their families.During…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Punch the monkey isn’t the first lonely zoo animal to capture our hearts – or raise troubling questions
~ High-speed rail from Sydney to Newcastle is a step closer. But what about Sydney to Melbourne?
~ How Tourette’s causes involuntary outbursts – and what people with the condition want you to know
~ Brazil: Marielle Franco and Mãe Bernadette murder trials will test state’s resolve to deliver justice for human rights defenders
~ Russia’s War on Ukraine Four Years On
~ Iran: Tsunami of Arbitrary Arrests, Enforced Disappearances
~ FIFA Needs to Call Full Time on Discrimination
~ Cameroon: Massacre Trial Short on Justice
~ Ukraine: Four years on from Russia’s full-scale invasion, unwavering global commitment to justice is paramount
~ ‘I am the enemy of death’: Gisèle Pelicot’s memoir is a remarkable tale of survival
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter