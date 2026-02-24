Tolerance.ca
Punch the monkey isn’t the first lonely zoo animal to capture our hearts – or raise troubling questions

By Ruby Ekkel, Associate Lecturer in History, Australian National University
From the last thylacine to Mollie the drinking, smoking orangutan, little Punch the monkey is the latest in a long line of lonely zoo animals.The Conversation


© The Conversation
