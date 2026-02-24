Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

High-speed rail from Sydney to Newcastle is a step closer. But what about Sydney to Melbourne?

By Philip Laird, Honorary Principal Fellow, University of Wollongong
The latest announcement follows more than 40 years of previous plans that amounted to nothing. Will this time be any different?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa: Whistleblowers Under Attack
~ Punch the monkey isn’t the first lonely zoo animal to capture our hearts – or raise troubling questions
~ How Tourette’s causes involuntary outbursts – and what people with the condition want you to know
~ Brazil: Marielle Franco and Mãe Bernadette murder trials will test state’s resolve to deliver justice for human rights defenders
~ Russia’s War on Ukraine Four Years On
~ Iran: Tsunami of Arbitrary Arrests, Enforced Disappearances
~ FIFA Needs to Call Full Time on Discrimination
~ Cameroon: Massacre Trial Short on Justice
~ Ukraine: Four years on from Russia’s full-scale invasion, unwavering global commitment to justice is paramount
~ ‘I am the enemy of death’: Gisèle Pelicot’s memoir is a remarkable tale of survival
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter