Brazil: Marielle Franco and Mãe Bernadette murder trials will test state’s resolve to deliver justice for human rights defenders

By Amnesty International
Brazil faces a decisive test of its willingness to confront impunity for attacks against human rights defenders in the coming weeks, said Amnesty International amid the beginning of the trials over the murders of Marielle Franco and Anderson Gomes, in the Federal Supreme Court, and Maria Bernadete Pacífico, known as Mãe Bernadete, in the Bahia […] The post Brazil: Marielle Franco and Mãe Bernadette murder trials will test state’s resolve to deliver justice for human rights defenders appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


