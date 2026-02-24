Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s War on Ukraine Four Years On

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Caption: Residents react after a missile hit an apartment building during Russian attacks on Kyiv, Ukraine, June 17, 2025. © 2025 Efrem Lukatsky/AP Photo On February 24, 2022, Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The war—defined by a relentless series of apparent war crimes and crimes against humanity—has resulted in tens of thousands of civilian casualties and triggered Europe’s largest displacement crisis since World War II.Throughout the war, Russian forces have repeatedly shown disregard for international humanitarian law and civilian life.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
