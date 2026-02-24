Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba has survived 66 years of US-led embargoes. Will Trump’s blockade break it now?

By James Trapani, Associate Lecturer of History and International Relations, Western Sydney University
The Soviets came to Cuba’s aid in the 1960s. It remains to be seen whether Russia can do the same now.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
