Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Four years on from Russia’s full-scale invasion, unwavering global commitment to justice is paramount

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, said: “The people of Ukraine have now endured another year of full-scale aggression, the most devastating so far in terms of its humanitarian consequences, and deadliest in terms of civilian casualties since […] The post Ukraine: Four years on from Russia’s full-scale invasion, unwavering global commitment to justice is paramount appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Violent aftermath of Mexico’s ‘El Mencho’ killing follows pattern of other high-profile cartel hits
~ Cuba has survived 66 years of US-led embargoes. Will Trump’s blockade break it now?
~ Thailand: Free Speech Activists Get 32-Month Sentences
~ ICC judges assess case against Duterte over Philippines ‘war on drugs’ killings
~ We studied primary care in 6 rich countries – it’s under unprecedented strain everywhere
~ 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’ are not as untraceable as criminals think – new study
~ These shoes are best for hip and knee arthritis, according to science
~ Buying a car? Here’s what you need to know about new safety ratings
~ Prohibitive policies drove organised crime in Australia 100 years ago. It’s happening again
~ Two new federal polls have One Nation gaining on Labor
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter