Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Free Speech Activists Get 32-Month Sentences

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Free speech activist Pimsiri Petchnamrob in Bangkok, Thailand. © 2020 The Momentum (Bangkok) – A Thai court on February 20, 2026, sentenced a prominent free speech activist and three others to 32 months in prison for criticizing King Maha Vajiralongkorn under Thailand’s royal insult law, Human Rights Watch said today.The Bangkok Criminal Court found Pimsiri Petchnamrob, 35, guilty of lese majeste (insulting the monarchy) for her speech during a democracy rally in Bangkok in November 2020 that criticized what she considered to be the monarchy’s unchecked power. She…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ICC judges assess case against Duterte over Philippines ‘war on drugs’ killings
~ We studied primary care in 6 rich countries – it’s under unprecedented strain everywhere
~ 3D-printed ‘ghost guns’ are not as untraceable as criminals think – new study
~ These shoes are best for hip and knee arthritis, according to science
~ Buying a car? Here’s what you need to know about new safety ratings
~ Prohibitive policies drove organised crime in Australia 100 years ago. It’s happening again
~ Two new federal polls have One Nation gaining on Labor
~ Guide to the classics: 18th century novel Fantomina has a sexually curious, identity-switching heroine
~ Canada is a global leader in obesity care guidelines, so why are Canadians still waiting months for treatment at home?
~ Calls for a boycott of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are growing, but how realistic is one?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter