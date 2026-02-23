Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3D-printed ‘ghost guns’ are not as untraceable as criminals think – new study

By Georgina Sauzier, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Chemistry, Curtin University
Michael Vic Adamos, PhD Candidate, Chemistry, Curtin University
3D-printed guns are a growing threat to public safety. The blueprints used to make these firearms can be found online, making them easily accessible. With a relatively cheap 3D printer and a quick web search, anyone could print their own unlicensed gun.

These guns have been called “untraceable”. Research is now putting this claim to the test.

Our


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
