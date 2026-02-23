Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guide to the classics: 18th century novel Fantomina has a sexually curious, identity-switching heroine

By Nicola Parsons, Associate Professor, Department of English, University of Sydney
First published in 1725, Fantomina tells of a woman who adopts disguises to keep her lover’s attention. While avoiding moralism, it skirts questions of consent.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canada is a global leader in obesity care guidelines, so why are Canadians still waiting months for treatment at home?
~ Calls for a boycott of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are growing, but how realistic is one?
~ Cameos in ‘Marty Supreme’ ask audiences to dig deeper
~ Doing what’s right is ‘not a spectator sport’, Human Rights Council warned
~ Loitering without intent: how taking aimless walks can create community and help you feel part of a city
~ Endometriosis: how a court ruling could make workplaces better for those with the condition
~ Can a tar-like substance that oozes out of Himalayan rocks really boost your testosterone levels?
~ Mexico may pay a steep price for the killing of Jalisco cartel leader El Mencho
~ Scrapping business class could halve aviation emissions – new study
~ Fears about AI taking our jobs are understandable – but harmful
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter