Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cameos in ‘Marty Supreme’ ask audiences to dig deeper

By Joceline Andersen, Assistant Teaching Professor in Communication and English, Thompson Rivers University
Finding a famous face in an unexpected place is strangely thrilling, and cameos in Marty Supreme and other films are part of the art of casting.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guide to the classics: 18th century novel Fantomina has a sexually curious, identity-switching heroine
~ Canada is a global leader in obesity care guidelines, so why are Canadians still waiting months for treatment at home?
~ Calls for a boycott of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are growing, but how realistic is one?
~ Doing what’s right is ‘not a spectator sport’, Human Rights Council warned
~ Loitering without intent: how taking aimless walks can create community and help you feel part of a city
~ Endometriosis: how a court ruling could make workplaces better for those with the condition
~ Can a tar-like substance that oozes out of Himalayan rocks really boost your testosterone levels?
~ Mexico may pay a steep price for the killing of Jalisco cartel leader El Mencho
~ Scrapping business class could halve aviation emissions – new study
~ Fears about AI taking our jobs are understandable – but harmful
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter