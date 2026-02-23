Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mexico may pay a steep price for the killing of Jalisco cartel leader El Mencho

By Raul Zepeda Gil, Research Fellow in the War Studies Department, King's College London
The leader of the Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) cartel, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, died in custody on February 22, shortly after he was captured by the Mexican authorities. The operation, which came amid renewed US demands for “tangible results” against fentanyl trafficking, appears to have relied on American intelligence support.

This is the most significant intervention against the cartels since the capture of former drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán in 2016. The CJNG is one of the strongest…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Loitering without intent: how taking aimless walks can create community and help you feel part of a city
~ Endometriosis: how a court ruling could make workplaces better for those with the condition
~ Can a tar-like substance that oozes out of Himalayan rocks really boost your testosterone levels?
~ Scrapping business class could halve aviation emissions – new study
~ Fears about AI taking our jobs are understandable – but harmful
~ The Moment: Charli XCX is the ultimate chronicler of contemporary pop stardom
~ What wearables can (and can’t) tell you about your heart health
~ Why are the phrases ‘globalise the intifada’ and ‘from the river to the sea’ so contested?
~ Countries in the Americas can act to protect the environment without the United States
~ What are your options if you can’t afford to repay your mortgage?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter