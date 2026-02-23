Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fears about AI taking our jobs are understandable – but harmful

By Abigail Marks, Professor of the Future of Work, Newcastle University
As a professor of the future of work, the question I get asked most often is whether AI is going to take everyone’s jobs.

I hear it from students who worry that their degrees will be obsolete before they graduate. I hear it from office workers watching new tools appear in their software. And I hear it from people working in retail and logistics and hospitality and admin, who all suspect that their jobs put them most at risk.

The issue has become a widespread…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Loitering without intent: how taking aimless walks can create community and help you feel part of a city
~ Endometriosis: how a court ruling could make workplaces better for those with the condition
~ Can a tar-like substance that oozes out of Himalayan rocks really boost your testosterone levels?
~ Mexico may pay a steep price for the killing of Jalisco cartel leader El Mencho
~ Scrapping business class could halve aviation emissions – new study
~ The Moment: Charli XCX is the ultimate chronicler of contemporary pop stardom
~ What wearables can (and can’t) tell you about your heart health
~ Why are the phrases ‘globalise the intifada’ and ‘from the river to the sea’ so contested?
~ Countries in the Americas can act to protect the environment without the United States
~ What are your options if you can’t afford to repay your mortgage?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter