Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Delving into ‘deep time’: what NZ’s ancient past reveals about its present

By James S. Crampton, Professor of Paleontology and Stratigraphy, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Chris Clowes, Adjunct Teaching Fellow in Geology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Kyle J. Bland, Senior Geologist, Earth Sciences New Zealand
We know Aotearoa New Zealand is home to many geographically and biologically special features. Yet few of us know it also has its very own measure of “deep time”.

Known as the New Zealand Geological Timescale, it has just undergone its most comprehensive revision in 20 years.

Like the periodic table, the geological timescale brings order to Earth’s deep…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
