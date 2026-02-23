Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Northeast Syria: Camp Closures Leave Thousands Stranded

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Syrian security forces take control of al-Hol camp in the desert region of al-Hasakah Province, Syria, on January 21, 2026, following the withdrawal of Kurdish forces the previous day. © 2026 Rami Alsayed/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Beirut) – The wellbeing of about 8,500 people held in camps housing families of men suspected of Islamic State (ISIS) affiliation in northeast Syria remains uncertain, Human Rights Watch said today. On January 30, 2026, the Syrian government announced that the camps, called al-Hol and Roj, would be imminently closed. After control of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ DNA study uncovers continental origins of Britain’s bronze age population
~ Molecules found in Martian rock hint at ancient life – new study
~ Drug murders in France: how organised crime moves in and ruins communities
~ Anxiety in teenagers linked to sugary drinks – new research
~ Could the experiences of twins help explain why we don’t trust politicians?
~ Forgiveness isn’t always easy, but studies show it can help you flourish
~ Ghana’s cities are getting hotter: they need more trees to keep them cool
~ Can African penguins be brought back from the brink? Better designed no-fishing zones could help
~ How Homeland Security’s subpoenas and databases of protesters threaten the ‘uninhibited, robust, and wide-open’ free speech protected by Supreme Court precedent
~ Meekness isn’t weakness – once considered positive, it’s one of the ‘undersung virtues’ that deserve defense today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter