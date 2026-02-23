Tolerance.ca
DNA study uncovers continental origins of Britain’s bronze age population

By Martin B. Richards, Research Professor in Archaeogenetics, Department of Physical and Life Sciences, University of Huddersfield
Maria Pala, Senior Lecturer in Molecular Biology, Department of Physical and Life Sciences, University of Huddersfield
When ancient DNA studies began to gain attention, little more than a decade ago, the view took hold among geneticists that everything we thought we knew about the peopling of Europe by modern humans was wrong. The story was simpler than anyone was expecting: Europe was settled in just three massive migrations from the east.

First came the hunter-gatherers, more than 40,000 years ago. Then, after 9,000 years ago, there was an expansion of farming people from Anatolia during the Neolithic age.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
