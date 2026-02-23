Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anxiety in teenagers linked to sugary drinks – new research

By Chloe Casey, Lecturer in Nutrition and Behaviour, Bournemouth University
Our research found that teenagers who consumed high amounts of sugary drinks had 34% higher odds of being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
