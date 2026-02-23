Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How transparent policies can protect Florida school libraries amid efforts to ban books

By Abigail Leigh Phillips, Associate Professor, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Florida has ranked No. 1 in the United States when it comes to banning books for the past three years, with 2,300 books removed or restricted from public school libraries.

What’s driving these numbers are small, grassroots organizations made up of vocal, media-savvy members. Moms for Liberty is one of the best…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Northeast Syria: Camp Closures Leave Thousands Stranded
~ DNA study uncovers continental origins of Britain’s bronze age population
~ Molecules found in Martian rock hint at ancient life – new study
~ Drug murders in France: how organised crime moves in and ruins communities
~ Anxiety in teenagers linked to sugary drinks – new research
~ Could the experiences of twins help explain why we don’t trust politicians?
~ Forgiveness isn’t always easy, but studies show it can help you flourish
~ Ghana’s cities are getting hotter: they need more trees to keep them cool
~ Can African penguins be brought back from the brink? Better designed no-fishing zones could help
~ How Homeland Security’s subpoenas and databases of protesters threaten the ‘uninhibited, robust, and wide-open’ free speech protected by Supreme Court precedent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter