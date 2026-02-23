Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algorithms that customize marketing to your phone could also influence your views on warfare

By Justin Pelletier, Professor of Practice of Computing Security, Rochester Institute of Technology
When a coupon suddenly appears on your phone as you approach a store, you might find it convenient and even helpful. But the same AI systems that know where you are and try to influence your purchases can be used to infer what you fear, what you trust and which stories you are likely to believe. AI-fueled marketing algorithms are becoming increasingly good at influencing human behavior.

That raises concern about what various governments…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Northeast Syria: Camp Closures Leave Thousands Stranded
~ DNA study uncovers continental origins of Britain’s bronze age population
~ Molecules found in Martian rock hint at ancient life – new study
~ Drug murders in France: how organised crime moves in and ruins communities
~ Anxiety in teenagers linked to sugary drinks – new research
~ Could the experiences of twins help explain why we don’t trust politicians?
~ Forgiveness isn’t always easy, but studies show it can help you flourish
~ Ghana’s cities are getting hotter: they need more trees to keep them cool
~ Can African penguins be brought back from the brink? Better designed no-fishing zones could help
~ How Homeland Security’s subpoenas and databases of protesters threaten the ‘uninhibited, robust, and wide-open’ free speech protected by Supreme Court precedent
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter