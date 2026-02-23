Crowdfunded generosity isn’t taxable – but IRS regulations haven’t kept up with the growth of mutual aid
By Shelly Tygielski, Doctoral Student in Philanthropic Leadership, Indiana University
Pamala Wiepking, Associate Professor of Philanthropy, Indiana University; Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Some Americans are discovering that monetary help they received from friends, neighbors or even strangers may be treated as taxable income.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, February 23, 2026