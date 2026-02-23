Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Chris Minns makes sense on ISIS brides’ children, while opposition adds to scaremongering

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Among today’s leaders, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns is notable in a couple of ways.

As a Labor leader, his views are a mix of the extremely tough and the very empathetic and compassionate. His handling of the antisemitism crisis illustrates the point.

Also, Minns usually speaks his mind, and answers questions, with a frankness many of his contemporaries shy away from.

These features were evident in Minns’ Monday comments about the cohort of 34 ISIS brides and their children that has the Albanese government tied in knots and new Opposition Leader Angus…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How climate scientists balance the tension between research and public protest – new study
~ EU/Israel: EU foreign ministers must demand Board of Peace puts Palestinians’ rights first
~ Hong Kong: Rejected appeals in ‘HK 47’ case a missed opportunity to start restoring justice
~ Lera Burlakova: “Solidarity is not a slogan here in Ukraine. It is infrastructure.”
~ Is surgery necessary for my endometriosis or ‘suspected’ endo?
~ Severe flooding – in central Australia? How a vast humid air mass could soak the desert
~ Jean Tong’s Do Not Pass Go is Kafka for the modern corporate age
~ Desperate, intelligent, irreverent: in Big Kiss, Bye-Bye, Claire-Louise Bennett breaks up with illusions
~ The Coalition has proposed vouchers for nannies or child care. It raises more questions than answers
~ A viral monkey, his plushie, and a 70-year-old experiment: what Punch tells us about attachment theory
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter