Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Severe flooding – in central Australia? How a vast humid air mass could soak the desert

By Steve Turton, Adjunct Professor of Environmental Geography, CQUniversity Australia
Last year, intense rains saw Kati Thanda-Lake Eyre close to full. As Central Australia braces for floods, the salt lake could fill again.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong: Rejected appeals in ‘HK 47’ case a missed opportunity to start restoring justice
~ Lera Burlakova: “Solidarity is not a slogan here in Ukraine. It is infrastructure.”
~ Is surgery necessary for my endometriosis or ‘suspected’ endo?
~ Jean Tong’s Do Not Pass Go is Kafka for the modern corporate age
~ Desperate, intelligent, irreverent: in Big Kiss, Bye-Bye, Claire-Louise Bennett breaks up with illusions
~ The Coalition has proposed vouchers for nannies or child care. It raises more questions than answers
~ A viral monkey, his plushie, and a 70-year-old experiment: what Punch tells us about attachment theory
~ The ‘first-night effect’: why it’s hard to sleep when you’re somewhere new
~ The work women do has changed. The case for pay equity in NZ hasn’t
~ After the Milan Cortina medals, what comes next for Australian winter sports?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter