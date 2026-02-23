Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Coalition has proposed vouchers for nannies or child care. It raises more questions than answers

By Victoria Whitington, Associate Professor of Education (Adjunct), Adelaide University
The federal Coalition has proposed an alternative to the universal child care system involving vouchers that could be used for long daycare, family daycare, nannies or a combination of these.

Senator Leah Blyth argues in an opinion article in The Australian Financial Review that a voucher system would provide families with choice and flexibility to better meet their needs.

This would be in contrast to the current system, in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
