The ‘first-night effect’: why it’s hard to sleep when you’re somewhere new

By Charlotte Gupta, Sleep Researcher, Appleton Institute, HealthWise Research Group, CQUniversity Australia
Dayna Easton, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University
It’s nighttime and you’re exhausted. But the hotel bed feels wrong. The mini fridge won’t stop making that low, irritating hum. The power outlet lights feel brighter than the sun. Outside, random car honks and noises make sleep feel like a distant possibility.

Many of us struggle to sleep in new environments, even when we’re physically tired. But why? The short answer: a mix of biology and psychology.

Broken routines and missing sleep cues


Your brain is wired for predictability, especially…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
