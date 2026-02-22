Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The work women do has changed. The case for pay equity in NZ hasn’t

By Lisa Meehan, Director, NZ Policy Research Institute, Auckland University of Technology
Gail Pacheco, Adjunct Professor, Auckland University of Technology
Thomas Schober, Senior Research Fellow, NZ Policy Research Institute, Auckland University of Technology
Over 50 years, NZ women moved into men’s jobs but men didn’t move the other way. New data, published ahead of a major report, shows why pay equity still matters.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ After the Milan Cortina medals, what comes next for Australian winter sports?
~ 250 million-year-old amphibian fossils from Australia reveal global spread of ‘sea-salamanders’
~ Gaza’s cultural sites have been decimated. UNESCO’s muted response sets a dangerous precedent
~ How can unis balance academic freedom with the need to protect against antisemitism?
~ Planning a face lift? Why asking about your mental health doesn’t always hit the mark
~ The ground beneath Sydney emits radiation. But it’s nothing to worry about
~ Satellite imaging is now vital for disaster management. But there are dangerous gaps in our systems
~ Good fungus may one day help save plants from bad fungus like deadly myrtle rust disease
~ Your say: week beginning February 23
~ Government has halted controversial policy of destroying court records, investigation reveals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter