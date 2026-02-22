Tolerance.ca
250 million-year-old amphibian fossils from Australia reveal global spread of ‘sea-salamanders’

By Lachlan Hart, Lecturer, School of Education, UNSW Sydney
The Kimberley region in the north-west corner of Western Australia is full of rugged ranges and gorges, and long stretches of red soil and rocky ground. The dry seasons are long, and the wet seasons often flood the Martuwarra Fitzroy River – an artery to the Indian Ocean – in the region’s south.

But if you were to travel back to the Early Triassic period, 250 million years ago, you would see a very different landscape. Back then, the land was covered in brackish water and was more like a mudflat, on the shore of a shallow bay.

Inhabiting this area were creatures a far stretch…The Conversation


