Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza’s cultural sites have been decimated. UNESCO’s muted response sets a dangerous precedent

By Benjamin Isakhan, Professor of International Politics, Deakin University
Eleanor Childs, Graduate Researcher, Deakin University
UNESCO has been far too cautious over Gaza. This allows the destruction of historical sites to be treated as regrettable collateral damage, instead of a crime.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
